MURRAY — Laura Compton, 62, of Murray, died at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.
Mrs. Compton was born Nov. 24, 1959 in Apopka, Florida, to Sharon Bazzell Tremblay and the late Richard C. Tremblay.
She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Tremblay; and one sister.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Compton; sons, George Compton and Richard Compton; sister, Cheryl Darnell; and brothers, Richard Tremblay and Shawn Tremblay.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery.
Friends may call after noon on Tuesday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
