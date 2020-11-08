Lattie Crandell, 66, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Crandell was the owner of Crandell’s Handyman Service and was of the evangelical faith.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Crandell; two siblings, Carllette Johnson and Joe Johnson; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lattie II and Rena Crandell; a daughter, Amanda Crandell; and a sister.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Grace Covenant Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.