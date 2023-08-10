Lars Cecil “L.C.” Blythe, 86, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
Mr. Blythe was born in Ft. Madison, Iowa, on May 5, 1937, to the late Lars Lawrence and Auddie Lee Summers Blythe. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a cryptographer in Korea. Mr. Blythe worked for 40 years as a senior chemical operator at GAF Chemical Plant in Calvert City. He attended the Salvation Army Church of Paducah, where he served in the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services traveling to national disasters offering humanitarian relief.
Lars is survived by his wife of 68 years, Loretta June Yates Blythe; two daughters, Beverly Heady (Terry) of Paducah and Pamela Klope (Kevin) of West Paducah; two sons, Lars Blythe (Molly) of Paducah and Jeff Blythe of Chicago, Illinois; six grandchildren, Heather (Matt) King of Benton, Kentucky, Dane (Allison) Blythe of Paducah, Dr. Emily (Lee) Johnston of Paducah, Catherine (Andrew) DuPerrieu of Paducah, Andrew (Megan) Klope of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Jeramie Heady of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; 26 great-grandchildren, Nicolas King, Gavin Heady, Alison Helton, Grace Heady, Madisyn King, Andre King, Diego King, Ariana Klope, Annalise Klope, Aiden Klope, Jackson Klope, Kianna Klope, Micah Klope, Carter Klope, Hallie Klope, Lincoln Klope, Rex Johnston, Brady Blythe, Caroline DuPerrieu, Ally Rose Blythe, Brecken Johnston, Elizabeth DuPerrieu, Calvin Blythe, Walker Johnston, Reid DuPerrieu, Grace DuPerrieu; and a great-great-grandson, Kasen Helton.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Eric Klope; and one granddaughter, Hannah Klope; one brother, James Blythe; and his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Lt. David Donegan officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Paducah Salvation Army, 3100 Irvin Cobb Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
