Lars Cecil “L.C.” Blythe, 86, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation in Paducah.

Mr. Blythe was born in Ft. Madison, Iowa, on May 5, 1937, to the late Lars Lawrence and Auddie Lee Summers Blythe. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a cryptographer in Korea. Mr. Blythe worked for 40 years as a senior chemical operator at GAF Chemical Plant in Calvert City. He attended the Salvation Army Church of Paducah, where he served in the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services traveling to national disasters offering humanitarian relief.

