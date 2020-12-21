Larry Robert Winstead, 69, of Benton, died Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie Winstead; his sons, Eric Winstead of Paducah and Larry Paul Winstead of Sedalia; his daughter, Martha Winstead of Farmington; brother, Paul Winstead of Cartersville; and his sisters, Paulette Henry of Kissimmee, Florida, and Peggy Adams of Lexington.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Winstead and Evelyn White, and his brother, Gary Winstead.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Marshall County Memory Gardens. Robert Chandler will officiate. Interment will follow.
There will be no public visitation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.