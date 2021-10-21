Larry Weitlauf, 70, died on Sept. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shae; daughter, Amy; stepson, Chuck; and sister, Pat.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Paul Wingfield officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
