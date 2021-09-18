Larry Weitlauf, 70, lost his battle with cancer on at 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Larry was surrounded by his loving wife, Shae of 35 years; his precious daughter, Amy; his loving step-son, Chuck; and his longtime friend and sister Pat and her husband, Tommy.
Larry was a graduate of Saint Mary High School and Murray State University where he obtained his nursing degree. Larry retired from nursing at Baptist Health Paducah after 40 years of service. Larry attended Lone Oak Church of Christ. Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam era.
Mr. Weitlauf is survived by his wife, Shae Weitlauf of Paducah, a daughter, Amy Weitlauf and husband, Kobi Stapleton of St. Louis, Missouri, a stepson, Charles “Chuck” Waldridge; and grandsons, Logan and Channing of Paducah, a sister, Pat Weitlauf Harper and husband, Tommy, of Franklin, Tennessee; and his beloved pet, Buddy.
Mr. Weitlauf was preceded in death by his mother, Hilda Weitlauf and his father, Stephen Joseph “Bobby” Weitlauf and stepfather, Martin Wurth.
Larry never met a stranger and once he knew you—you were friends for life. He touched so many lives with his stories of life and friends he met along the way. Larry was an avid UK fan, he loved to golf, fish, and play poker with his friends. Larry will be greatly missed by all, watch over us dear beloved husband, father, and friend.
Funeral services for Mr. Weitlauf will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Lone Oak Church of Christ with Paul Wingfield and Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 — 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Visitation will also be held from 9 — 10:30 a.m. at Lone Oak Church of Christ.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588 or to the Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
