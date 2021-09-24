Larry Wayne Neal, 73, of Paducah, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was member of Salt and Light Community Church in Paducah and also in the Local 184 Plumbers and Steamfitters union. He enjoyed volleyball, softball, basketball, fishing, playing cards and puzzles. He loved being “Granddaddy” to his grandchildren.
Larry was born the son of the late Amos and Halene Neal.
He is survived by his daughters, Belinda King of West Paducah, and Tabitha Neal of Paducah; two brothers, Karl Neal (Rhonda) of West Paducah, and Brian Neal (Dana) of Illinois; one grandchild, Nikki King; and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Salt and Light Community Church in Paducah. Memorial Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the church.
Keeling Goodman Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.