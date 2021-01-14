ARLINGTON — Larry Wayne Courtney, 79, of Arlington, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Larry was born on Dec. 7, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Avery Waylon Courtney and Alma Irene Barclay Courtney. He was an electrical supervisor at TVA from which he retired after 22 years. He then went back to work for TVA retirement services for an additional 12 years. Larry enjoyed cattle farming and spending time on the tractor. He was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church and IBEW Local 816.
Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julia Courtney; two daughters, Carol Byassee and husband, Roger, of Arlington, Janice Rohrer and husband, Bobby, of Arlington; one son, Charles Courtney and wife, Susan, of Naples, Florida; one sister, Beverly Haygood and husband, Pat, of Union City, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Austin Tyler (Danielle), Alan Tyler (Marcia Beck), Caleb Rohrer (Christina), Luke Rohrer (Callie Butler), McKenzie Parks (Kyle), Ashley Rohrer, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Courtney, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Ian Carrico officiating. Burial will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. until the time of service at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Arlington First Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 250. Arlington, KY 42021.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
