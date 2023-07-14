HARDIN — Larry Walton Smith, Jr., 52, of Hardin, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
Born Saturday, June 26, 1971, in Bremerton, Washington, he was the son of the late Larry Walton Smith, Sr. and is survived by his mother Judy Louise (Miller) Wilson, husband Bob of Hardin. He was preceded in death by sister Lori Clayton (Dave) of Bremerton, Washington.
Larry was retired from Laborers’ Local 252 in Bremerton, Washington. Larry was a caring, kind and passionate man. He never had a bad word to say about anyone and always lived life to the fullest. Larry was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and cousin. Larry enjoyed watching football and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Larry is also survived by siblings, Tammy Minor (Damon) of Bremerton, Washington, Vicki Cerv (Charlie) of Bremerton, Washington, Billy Connell (Bryan Lofton) of Hardin, Tracy Smith (Kevin) of Bremerton, Washington, and Brenda Salt of Bremerton, Washington; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
In honoring his request, a gathering to celebrate his life will take place at a later time.
Collier Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Services is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Smith. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing his virtual guestbook at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Smith, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
