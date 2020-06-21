ROSESBUD, Ill. — Larry W. Brookshier, 86, of Rosebud, Illinois, went home to be with his Lord an Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the VA home in Anna, Illinois.
He was born in Seminole, Oklahoma on May 21, 1933, to Vernon and Lillie Bell (Jackson) Brookshier.
He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was retired from Allied Chemical. Larry loved hunting, fishing, gardening, hunting for mushrooms and ginseng.
He married Gayle McNair on June 1, 1956. She preceded him in death.
Larry is survived by two daughters, Brenda Bunting, of Metropolis, Illinois, Denice (David) Broadway, of Golconda, Illinois; three sons, David (Julie) Brookshier, of Metropolis, Illinois, Del (Cheryl) Brookshier, of Vienna, Illinois, Chad Brookshier of Indianapolis, Indiana; one brother, Jerry Brookshier, of Anchorage, Alaska; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; four brothers; three sisters; one son-in-law.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on June 26, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church in Rosebud. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Rev. Kevin Richerson will conduct the service. Interment and military honors will follow the service at the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church. Visit alyfh.com to leave an online condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.