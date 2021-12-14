MURRAY — Larry R. Thurman, 67, of Murray, died at 12:47 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He worked in auto body repair and at Murray State University.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lane Thurman; daughters, Susan Russell and Emily Overbey; brother, Gene Thurman; three grandchildren; and one great- grandchild.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Ray Thurman, II; and one brother. His parents were Billy Ray Thurman and Emajean Walker Thurman.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with John Sutton and Susan Russell officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnett Cemetery.
Friends may after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.