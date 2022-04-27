Larry Snow, 65, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home.
Larry graduated from Reidland High School where he was an athlete. Larry and his brother, Barry, both played basketball and were known as the “twin towers.” After high school, he worked hard in the coal mines for many years and recently retired from Calvert City Metals and Alloys.
In his free time, Larry was an avid outdoorsman. He could be found hunting, fishing, camping or spending time on Lake Barkley with his family and friends. Larry enjoyed watching Nascar and UK basketball. He loved his family, was a sports dad of two daughters and a proud grandpappy. Larry was a loyal friend to many.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Tiffany Snow and Shelby (Jordan) Snow-Smith; his mother, Wilma Snow; one sister, Rhonda (Mike) Harris; a twin brother, Barry (Diane) Snow; two grandchildren, Cora Smith and Fischer Smith; one aunt, Debbie Pinson; one uncle, Tommy (Mary Ann) Snow; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding Larry in death is his father, Charles Snow, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
No formal services are scheduled.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.