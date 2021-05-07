MAYFIELD — Larry Thomas Sholar, 82, of Mayfield, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Sholar was a retired employee of Paxton Media Group.
He is survived by a son, Stuart Sholar of Greenbrier, Tennessee; two sisters, Shirley Sholar Hardin and Dorothy Sholar Cheshier, both of Memphis, Tennessee; and a grandson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda Linebaugh Sholar; and five brothers. His parents were Melvin and Annie Mae Spillman Sholar.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: ALS Association Kentucky Chapter (webky.alsa.org).
