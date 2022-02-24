BELKNAP, Ill. — Larry Russell King, of Belknap, formerly of Grand Chain, left this world on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, surrounded by his wife of almost 45 years, Diana Sue “Susie” (Lewis) King; son, Brandon King (wife Erin); and daughter Amanda King. He was 69.
His life was spent in full dedication and service to his loved ones. He was the son of Earl Russell and Alice Louise (Porter) King. He spent a great deal of his life working alongside his family, and was proud to be a farmer for over 45 years. When he wasn’t helping his family, pursuing his love of hunting, or restoring his beloved Chevy II Nova, his world revolved around his two grandsons: Kole and Ethan. Being Paw-Paw Larry remained his favorite role in this life.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, mother, and grandson Brock Aden King. To say he is loved doesn’t convey how much he means to his family and friends. His love continues each day through his wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Diana “Susie” King; son, Brandon King (wife Erin); daughter, Amanda; grandsons, Kole Russell and Ethan Michael King.
Visitation will be held at Loftus-McManus Funeral Home from 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, with Jeff Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Donations may be made in his honor to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Foundation, 3800 Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Hacker, Jeff Holshouser, Jason Hacker, Bill Spaulding, Kent Griffith, and Ron Dicus.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kole and Ethan King.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
