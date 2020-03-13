Larry Roberts, 69, of Paducah, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mr. Roberts was a member of St. Francis deSales Catholic Church. He was a Master Technician from Linwood Motors in Paducah and was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.
Larry is survived by his wife of 17 years, Rhonda Davis Roberts; a sister, Deanna Roberts of Paducah; two brothers, David Roberts of Calvert City and Bill Roberts of Lone Oak; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother and parents, Clint Roberts Jr. and Georgetta L. Altmann Roberts.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Francis deSales Catholic Church with Rev. Bruce McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Prayers will be said at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
