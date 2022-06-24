CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Larry Ray Richard, 72 of Chesterfield, formerly of Wingo, Kentucky, passed away at 8:29 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He was a member of the Little Obion Baptist Church; he was retired from Western Electric/AT&T; Larry was an avid fisherman, a St. Louis Cardinal fan and U.K. Wildcat fan.
Mr. Richard is survived by two sisters, Judy Herbst of Wildwood, and Tammy (Jerry) Hall of Eddyville, Kentucky; two nieces, Lora (Monty) Duke and Dionna (Austin) Helfers, three nephews, Todd (Tanya) Norman, Tanner Hall, and Tyler Hall; eight great-nieces and nephews, Ryan (Brandi) Duke, Lindsay (Matt) Ross, Alex Carollo, Marcus Norman, Brody Norman, William Helfers, Addison Helfers, and Carson Helfers; seven great-great nieces and nephews, Levi Frizzell, Abigail Frizzell, Jonah Duke, Georgia Duke, Hannah Ross, Paige Ross, and Kyle Ross.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil & Freda O’Neal Richard.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky, with Rev. Dickie Burgess, Rev. Terry Mabery, and Bryan Fite officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah Community Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be: Tanner Hall, Tyler Hall, Todd Norman, Austin Helfers, Terry O’Neal, David Stahr, and Kenneth Ralph.
Flower Girls will be the great-nieces and great-great nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wings of Hope, 18370 Wings of Hope Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63005; or to University of Wisconsin Madison Transplant Foundation, 1848 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53726; or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Larry Richard was the recipient of a lifesaving dual kidney & pancreas transplant. Through the generosity of the volunteer pilots at Wings of Hope he was flown to the University of Wisconsin Transplant Center to receive his new kidneys & pancreas. Larry and his family cherish the 24 years of love, laughter & memories that resulted from this incredible gift from God.
