FARMINGTON — Larry Neal Harpole, 78, of Farmington, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehab Center in Calvert City.
He was a member of Sedalia Baptist Church and a retired employee of Kirkland Trucking.
Mr. Harpole is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Goad Harpole; one daughter, Sherry Harpole, of Farmington; one sister, Julaine Crosslin, of Sedalia; two grandchildren, Brittany (Justin) Snyder, of Paducah and Miranda Fortner, of Kirksey; and two great-grandchildren, Kaylee Snyder and Makenley Rowland.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. W. and Ruth Easley Harpole.
Graveside services for Mr. Larry Neal Harpole will at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Highland Park Cemetery. Rev. Spence Pate will officiate. Interment will follow.
Pallbearers will be Dale Madding, Justin Snyder, Brad Rowland, Larry Washburn, Eric George, Michael Pritchard and Jerry Pritchard.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
