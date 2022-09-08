Reverend Larry Dale Nance, 69, of West Paducah, passed away at 5:18 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospitial.
He was a member and associate pastor of Oakalone Christian Church in West Paducah and was retired from The State of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as an inspector. He received his certification as an electrician at West Kentucky Vocational School.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Larry Copeland and Barry Copeland Nance; six brothers and three sisters. His parents were, Elbert Nance and Francis Bacon Nance.
He is survived by his wife, Alma “Jeannie” Copeland Nance of West Paducah, one son, Keith Copeland of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Karen Copeland and Sonya Nance both of Paducah; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Ardell Nance and Jerry Bradshaw both of Paducah, Clarence Bradshaw of Mayfield; five sisters, Barbara Tollerson of Mt. Laurel Township, New Jersey, Shirley Mason of West Paducah, Tammy Jones of Paducah, Birdie Phelps of Union City, Tennessee, and Connie Bradshaw of Clarksville, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Oakalone Christian Church with Rev. Benny Heady officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:50 a.m., on the Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC Facebook Page.
Masks are required for all attendees.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
