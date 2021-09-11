CLINTON — Larry Millage Harper, 76, of Clinton, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Larry was a member of Blandville Baptist Church and an electrician, having worked for General Tire and SGL Carbon Plant.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Lewis Harper of Clinton; son, Ronnie (Brenda) Harper; and daughter, Jill Harper, both of Clinton; five grandchildren, Julie (Brian) Canerdy of Murray, Leslie (Wade) Clark, of Murray, Jordan (Katie) Hancock of Water Valley, Jeromy (Mallory) Slayden of Clinton, and Jared (Vivian) Slayden of Knoxville, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren, Gracie Canerdy, Ellie Clark, Judah Clark, Joe Brooks Hancock, Abby Slayden and Noah Slayden; and sister, Joyce Harper Burgess of Clinton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Millage Martin and Minnie Alma Jones Harper.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at the Clinton Cemetery with Rev. Brian Overstreet and Rev. Tim Escue officiating.
Memorial Donations: Hickman Co. Ambulance Service, PO Box 83, Clinton, KY 42031; or Hickman Co. Rescue Squad, PO Box 29, Clinton, KY 42031.
