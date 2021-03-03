Larry McIntosh gained his wings on March 1, 2021. Surrounded by his wife and two daughters who held his hands, he went peacefully to meet his Savior. Though besought by health issues, his unexpected passing was eased by his quick transition from this world to the next. Ever the family man, Mr. McIntosh doted on his three “girls” as he referred to them and was outnumbered in his household. He was ever the gentlemen allowing his girls to make the decisions of daily life. As his daughters began to make their own lives, he and his wife, Mary Ann, continued to develop their loving relationship which was a testament of marriage to many. Grandchildren and even a great grandchild began to enter the picture and “Poppie,” as he was referenced, was so proud and delighted with his growing family. He absolutely lived and breathed his family. His true love of his life was his wife and they walked through life together until the Lord took him home. His legacy is his love for his family and his faith in the Lord.
He was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a retired sports director for WPSD TV.
Mr. McIntosh is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Cook McIntosh of Paducah; two daughters, Leigh (Rob) Powers and Anne McIntosh both of Paducah; two sisters, Rita Channon Brown of San Francisco, California, and Suzanne (Mike) Hobbie of Gulfport, Florida; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, John B. McIntosh and his mother, Lou Delle Mullins Thomas.
Funeral services for Mr. Larry McIntosh will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky. Rev. Jeff Wallace will officiate. Interment will follow at a later date. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
