GRAND RIVERS — Larry Martin, 72, of Grand Rivers, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Martin is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Hawk of Smithland and Rebecca Martin of Georgia; a son, Joshua Martin of Paducah; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Arron Martin Sr. and Stella Grant.
Services were Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Interment was in Groves Chapel Cemetery in Tiline.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
