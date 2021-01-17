LA CENTER — On Jan. 13, 2021, Brother Larry Lindsey, 76, left this earthly life and moved into the place prepared for him in heaven by Jesus, his personal Lord and Savior.
Brother Larry was a man who loved life, loved his family, and most of all, love his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Brother Larry was a graduate of Ballard Memorial High School, Western Kentucky University, and Mid-Continent Baptist Bible College. Prior to surrendering to God’s call to Christian Ministry, he was employed as a supervisor at the DuPont Manufacturing Plant in Old Hickory, Tennessee. Brother Larry faithfully served the Lord for 37 years. During those years he served as pastor for seven Kentucky Baptist churches and as a Southern Baptist Missionary in the countries of Russia, Tanzania in East Africa, and Poland.
Brother Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joy Ogletree Lindsey; their three sons, David Lindsey and wife Maurica of La Center, Daniel of Paducah, and Mark of Mayfield; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Lindsey; his mother, Mildred Lindsey Guffy; his stepfather, John W. Guffy; and his brother, James W. Lindsey.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with Dr. Larry Purcell officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet distancing within our facility at all times.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
