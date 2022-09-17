Larry Lee Robinson, 74, of Paducah, died at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 20, 1948, and lived his whole life in Paducah, but in the last few years spent his winters with a large community of friends in Florida.
Larry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Lillie Faye (Spraggs) Robinson. They were married on Dec. 17, 1965, and had two sons, Brad Allen (wife Sheila) Robinson and Shane Lee (wife Greta) Robinson, both of Benton. Larry’s favorite family members were his much-loved grandchildren. He was blessed with one granddaughter, Cora Elise Robinson of Lexington, Kentucky, and three grandsons, Blake Aaron Robinson, Dylan James Robinson, and Alex Conner Robinson, all of Benton. He was never happier than spending time with these grandchildren doing whatever it is they wanted to do. Rarely did he ever miss a grandchild’s event, and he was their biggest fan in everything they did.
Family was without a doubt the most precious thing in Larry’s life. He was the center of the family traditions at holidays, birthday dinners, and numerous get-togethers. He was their go-to person whenever there was a project needing to be done, no matter how big or how small. As his grandkids liked to say when a big project was in the works, “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it would have been if Larry Robinson had been in charge.” One of his many reminders was “Take care of your family,” and he lived every word of that simple command.
When he wasn’t with his family and grandkids, you could find him laughing and cutting up with his wide circle of lifelong friends, his other family. Larry never met a stranger and knew people far and wide, meeting many people at one of his favorite places — a golf course. His family often joked that they couldn’t go anywhere in the world where they did not encounter someone who knew Larry Robinson. His deep concern for people and desire to give back led him for many years to volunteer his time at BBQ on the River helping raise money for the Marshall County Relay for Life at the Friends and Kin tent.
Larry was a 1966 graduate of Reidland High School. He was a 50-year member and retired business agent for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184. He was also a member of Reidland Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge 127.
Larry is also survived by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Dudley and Gail Robinson Butler; and many much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Estelle (Cope) Robinson; his brothers, Forrest Robinson and Jerry Wayne Robinson; and his sister, Jeanette (Robinson) Byerly.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Masonic Rites will be held at 12:45 p.m. Monday.
Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Marshall County.
For those who wish, a donation to the American Cancer Society in his memory is appreciated.
Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.