Larry Lee Robinson, 74, of Paducah, died at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 20, 1948, and lived his whole life in Paducah, but in the last few years spent his winters with a large community of friends in Florida.

Larry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Lillie Faye (Spraggs) Robinson. They were married on Dec. 17, 1965, and had two sons, Brad Allen (wife Sheila) Robinson and Shane Lee (wife Greta) Robinson, both of Benton. Larry’s favorite family members were his much-loved grandchildren. He was blessed with one granddaughter, Cora Elise Robinson of Lexington, Kentucky, and three grandsons, Blake Aaron Robinson, Dylan James Robinson, and Alex Conner Robinson, all of Benton. He was never happier than spending time with these grandchildren doing whatever it is they wanted to do. Rarely did he ever miss a grandchild’s event, and he was their biggest fan in everything they did.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In