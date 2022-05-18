Larry L. Norton passed away at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Stonecreek Nursing & Rehab Center. Larry was a member of the Oaks Church of God, and had attended various Churches of God as his job moved him around the country. He served as Sunday School Superintendent, served on many church boards, taught Sunday School for many years. Larry was always active with church music and was a member of the West Kentucky Gospel Music Association. Larry had the good servant attitude wanting to serve his church and others. Larry was retired from the Kentucky Division of Forestry after 30 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Bethel Kay Wetherington Norton; four sons, Clint (Carol) Norton Murray, Clif (Jodi) Norton, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Clay Norton, Mayfield, and Carl (Elisa) Hickory; one sister, Marvelyn Norton, Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Sarah ( Dalton) Pack, Emilee Norton, Jacob Norton, Kelly Norton, Donna Norton, Audrey Norton and William Norton;
Preceding in death was his first wife, Donna King Norton; parents, Marvin Norton and Audrey Elkins Norton; and infant daughter, Elizabeth Norton.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Richard Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. until service time of 2 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Oaks Church of God, 4830 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
