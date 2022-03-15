LEDBETTER — Larry Joe Tucker, 60, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
He was a member of St. Francis de Sales.
Larry Joe is survived by one sister, Teresa McKinney; two brothers, Michael Tucker and Joe T. Tucker Jr; two step-children, Leaffa Floyd and Robert Blake; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Sue Tucker; his parents, Joe Thomas Tucker Sr. and Betty Sue (Turner) Tucker; one sister and one brother.
Friends may very call 10 — 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah. Prayers will begin at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Deer Creek Cemetery in Marion.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
