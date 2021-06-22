JASPER, Ala. — Larry Joe Cooper, 80, of Jasper, Alabama, born in Smithland, Kentucky, passed away June 19, 2021.
He is survived by his partner, Alan Woellhart; son, John Kevin Cooper, wife Barbara Zeigler Cooper; grandsons, Jeffrey Edward Cooper and Zachary Ryan Cooper, all of Rehobath Beach, Delaware; daughter, Jennifer Grey Bradford, husband Matthew James Bradford; grandchildren, David Wilson Pitts II, Michael Ian Pitts, Robert Spence Pitts, and Caroline Nicole Pitts, all of Lancaster, Kentucky; brother, Harold Dean Cooper, of Tuscaloosa; sister, Sandra Kay Paskvan, husband, David Paul Paskvan, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sister, Phyllis Jean Hamilton, husband, Mike Hamilton of Paducah, Kentucky; and a host of nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell Carroll Cooper and Pauline Hill Cooper; his brothers, Willis Wayne Rudd, Carroll Lynn Cooper, Alfred Harrison Cooper; and his infant sister, Joann Cooper.
He is also survived by his special children, Lulu and Blue.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at noon Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, on The Trace in Jasper, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the St. Mary’s Food Bank, 801 The Trace W, Jasper, AL 35504.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.