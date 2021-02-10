LEDBETTER — Larry James Wolfington, 73, of Ledbetter, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mr. Wolfington was a lineman and a veteran of the Marines during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by two daughters, Tara Wolfington of Anchorage, Alaska, Fawn Wolfington of Cucamonga, California; one brother, Melvin D. Wolfington of Reidland; one sister, Belinda Toohey of Thousand Oaks, California; three grandchildren, Christopher Dillard, Trinity Dillard, Sierra Wolfington; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Wolfington and Helen Louise (Binkley) Wolfington; one brother, Rudy Kitchens.
There will be no memorial service.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
