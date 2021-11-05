POSSUM TROT — Larry Wayne Inglish, 70, of Possum Trot, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, was employed by the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and was a pipefitter with the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184. He was a member of Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by one son, Luke Inglish, of Benton; one sister, Myra Johnson, of Calvert City; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents were J. T. and Frances (Lofton) Holt.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Wilson Cemetery with Chris Moore officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Sharpe Missionary Baptist Church.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
