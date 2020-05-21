KUTTAWA — Larry G. Humphrey, 78, of Kuttawa died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
He was a member of Chestnut Oak Methodist Church. He retired as district chief with Evansville Fire Department after 38 years of service. He also owned Humphrey Electric Service, LLC.
Survivors include a son, David W. Humphrey of Evansville, Indiana; a daughter, Donna Smock of Springville, Indiana; two brothers, Michael Humphrey of Evansville and Stephen Humphrey of Denton, Texas; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Humphrey was preceded in death by his wife, Karren Adams Humphrey. His parents were George G. and Dorothy Speirer Humphrey.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Chestnut Oak United Methodist Church in Lyon County. Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Methodist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 749, Versailles, KY 40383.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
