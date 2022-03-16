METROPOLIS, Ill. — Larry Hankins, 80, of Metropolis, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at his residence.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Larry was a retired union electrician working out of the IBEW local and served his country in the Army.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Liz Springer and companion Christopher Gish; grandchildren, Mya Draffen, Mazzy Draffen, Chandler Draffen, and Brady Gish; great grandchildren, Mylan Fleming and Atlis Draffen.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. “Pete” and Jean (Rick) Hankins; first wife, Shirley Hankins; second wife, Kathy (Elam) Hankins; brother, Donnie Hankins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
