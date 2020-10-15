Larry Lee Griffin Sr., 82, of Paducah, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Griffin was a former riverboat pilot.
Surviving are three children, Carol Griffin of Paducah, Larry Griffin Jr. of Reidland and Leta Fuller of Paducah; a stepson, Gary Goacher of Benton; a brother, Bill Griffin of Gulf Shores, Alabama; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Myrtle Griffin; a brother; a sister; and a granddaughter.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, with the Rev. Jim Wright officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
