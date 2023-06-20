DAVIES COUNTY — Larry Gene Smith, 75, of Daviess County, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Heartford House surrounded by his wife of 55 years, two daughters, and his grandchildren. He was born May 3, 1948, in Donovan, Missouri, to the late J.O. Smith and Jewell Sullivan Smith. He lived in Carlisle County as a young man, met his wife in Ballard County, and raised two daughters in West Paducah. A job transfer landed him and his family to Owensboro to finish out his life in Daviess County. Larry enjoyed spending time with his loving family, fishing (especially trout), riding his trike, watching bull riding, wrestling and show about Big Foot. But most of all, he loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arlie Adams, Billy Adams and Jerry (Carol) Smith; son-in-law, Randall Leon Hagan, Jr.; and nephews, Scotty and Jeffy Smith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.