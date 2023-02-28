METROPOLIS, Ill — Larry G. Metcalf, 82, of Metropolis, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Pell Cemetery with Charle Kilpatrick officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. — 1 p.m. at the cemetery.
Larry farmed with his father at a young age. He went on to become a draftsman for over 30 years at Florence and Hutcheson in Paducah, from which he retired. Larry was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ and loved to hunt and fish.
Larry is survived by his children, Debra Wallace, Larry Miller (Amanda), Sherri Troutt Conners (Bill) and Danita Harris; grandchildren, Chloe and Dunker Miller, Micah Troutt, and Sarah Kilpatrick; and one great granddaughter, Luna Williams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ethel (Cobb) Metcalf and grandmother, Ruby C. Metcalf.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
