BENTON — Larry Eugene Brinkley, 78, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence.
Larry was born on July 2, 1944, to the late Jim Brinkley and to the late Wanda (Vail) Brinkley. Larry retired from Benton Cable TV and Charter. He is the original “Larry the Cable Guy.” He loved boating, working on lawn mowers, and spoiling his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two sons, Tim Brinkley (Tina) and John Brinkley (Tammy); daughter, Jeannie Mitchell (Benny); three brothers, Doug Brinkley (Violet), Kent Brinkley (Donna), and Sammy Brinkley; three sisters, Janet Bricker (Roy), Dianna Cricelli (Frank), and Maureen Toliver (Alan); nine grandchildren, Jeffrey Mitchell (Kelsey), Shelby Travis (Brian), Samantha Mitchell (Junior), Bailey Napier, Skyler Brinkley, Peyton Napier, Elizabeth Bonds, Brandon Mitchell, and David Bonds; and four great-grandchildren, Eva Byrum, Lava Travis, Hunter Mitchell, and Bailynn Napier; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 59 years, Martha (Walter) Brinkley; and one sister, Glenda Brinkley.
A funeral service for Larry will be held at 10 a.m. April 29, 2023, with Rev. Kristi Stuckel officiating at Collier Funeral Home Chapel. Burial following at Benton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Benton Fire Department, 1009 Main Street, Benton, Kentucky, 42025; or Marshall County Exceptional Center, P.O. Box 423, Benton, Kentucky, 42025.
