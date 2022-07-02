LYNNVILLE — Larry E. Shelby, 88, of Lynnville, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Mills Health & Rehab in Mayfield.
He was a member of Cuba Church of Christ, a retired farmer and a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Shelby is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patsy Jean Shelby; one son, Larry Dale (Pam) Shelby of Lynnville; one daughter, Lori Frazier of Lynnville; three grandchildren, Dustin (Shelby) Shelby of Morgantown, Logan Shelby of Lexington, and Shawn (Caroline) Frazier of Wingo; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Rose Shelby of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Nelson Shelby, Odell Shelby, Jewel Shelby and Evan Shelby; three sisters, Evelyn Morgan, Lois Weber and Louise Hart; and his parents, Lon and Gertrude Hall Shelby.
Funeral services for Mr. Larry E. Shelby will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Will McSweeney will officiate. Interment will follow at Cuba Community Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Shelby, Logan Shelby, Shawn Frazier, Sandy Coleman, Todd Gatewood and Jay Mosley. Isabella Rose Shelby will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
