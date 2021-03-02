HARDIN — Larry Davis Gardner, 87, of Hardin, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Born Saturday, July 29, 1933 in Hardin, he was the son of the late Edd Gardner and the late Lucile (Thweatt) Gardner.
He was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ and a retired car dealer. He also served on the Marshall County School Board for 12 years. He enjoyed farming, especially raising cattle.
He is survived by his son, Tim Gardner wife Robin of Hardin; daughters, Debra Smith husband Nicky of Hardin, Rae Ann Washburn husband Steve of Benton; five grandchildren, Lori Hall, Judd Myers, Jessica Parks, Cody Capps, Natasha Lyles; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Gardner; son, Alan Gardner; his parents, Edd Gardner and Lucile (Thweatt) Gardner; and granddaughter, Lauren Gardner.
A graveside service was held on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Pace Cemetery with Josh Herndon officiating.
Interment followed the service in Pace Cemetery in Hardin.
