GILBERTSVILLE — Larry Daniel Wenzel, 72, of Gilbertsville, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Danny was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and retired from Ashland Chemical plant in Calvert City. He also had worked at Illinois Central Railroad and VMV railroad for 20 years. Danny’s hobbies and pastime included fishing, gardening, and boating. He was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus. Danny was proud of his rebuilt 1929 Model A car that he spent many hours refurbishing.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Joyce Alexander Wenzel; three sons, Richard Wenzel, Gilbertsville, Paul (Beth) Wenzel, Paducah, and David (Brittany) Wenzel, Calvert City; two sisters, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Ricky) Simpson, Kernersville, North Carolina, and Virginia “Ginny” (Marvin) Grief, Gilbertsville; five grandchildren, Jessica Wenzel, Julia Wenzel, Ivy Wenzel, Shane Wenzel and Casen Wenzel; along with several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Mattie that was always with him.
Preceding in death were his parents, Daniel Edgar Wenzel and Ruby Ellen Haney Wenzel; grand-daughter, Bree Wenzel; and one sister, Ellen Ann May.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with 3:45 p.m. prayers to be held. Visitation will be held from 9 -11 a.m. mass time on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Cassidy’s Cause 6075 Clinton Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
