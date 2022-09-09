GILBERTSVILLE — Larry Daniel Wenzel, 72, of Gilbertsville, passed away at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.

Danny was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and retired from Ashland Chemical plant in Calvert City. He also had worked at Illinois Central Railroad and VMV railroad for 20 years. Danny’s hobbies and pastime included fishing, gardening, and boating. He was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus. Danny was proud of his rebuilt 1929 Model A car that he spent many hours refurbishing.

Service information

Sep 12
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, September 12, 2022
10:00AM
Sep 11
Visitation
Sunday, September 11, 2022
12:00PM-3:00PM
