POSSUM TROT — Larry Dale Bristow Sr., 63, of Possum Trot, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Dale was born on Tuesday, November 5, 1957, in Chicago Ridge, Illinois, to Jack and Velva Jean Bristow. He graduated from Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois. He was a longtime baseball fan including playing as a young man, coaching others, and supporting the Chicago White Sox. He loved music from almost every genre, from Country to Rock to Big Band, standards, ballads, and great Singers/Songwriters. In his own words: “I love my God, I love my wife, I love my family and I love America.”
Mr. Bristow is survived by his wife, Tracy L. Sams Bristow; his daughter, Jazzalyn Noel Bristow, of Possum Trot; his stepdaughters, Sondra Puckett (Blake), of Kevil, and Jamie “Nikki” Bencini (Chris), of Heath; his mother, Velva Jean Ray Bristow of Possum Trot; his sisters, Donna B. Rigdon (Steve), of Woodburn and Janet L. Cooper, of Possom Trot; his stepgrandchildren, Bailey Thompson, Brady Thompson, and Brantley Puckett; multiple nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bristow was preceded in death by his sons, Larry Dale Bristow Jr. and Michael “Mickey” Paul Bristow; his father, Rollie “Jack” Bristow; his grandparents, Olis C. Ray and Virgie L. Ray, Rollie L. Bristow and Pearl M. Bristow.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Billy Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Marshall County.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug.”
You can send a message of condolence to the family and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
