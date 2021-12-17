SYMSONIA- Larry D. Wright, 67 of Symsonia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church.
Born Thursday, April 15, 1954, he was the son of the late David Wright and the late Alma (Klingenburg) Wright.
Surviving are brothers, Donald Wright of Wisconsin, Leo Wright, of Wisconsin, Leon Wright, of Wisconsin, and sister, Sadie Humphries, of Wingo.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025, with Bro. Ritchie Clendenen officiating.
Interment will follow in the Clark Cemetery, Wingo.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service hour at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.