TILINE — Larry Crouch, 73, of Tiline, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vogene Crouch of Tiline; and one sister, Diana Crouch Wall of Marshall County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd Crouch and Ruby Johnson Crouch; three brothers, Billy Crouch, Jerry Crouch, and Harold Crouch; sister-in-law, Sissy Ramage; and one sister, Leona Sunderland.
Private family memorial services will be held at later date.
Expressions sympathy may take the form of contributions to Tiline Cemetery Fund, 750 Sugar Creek Road, Grand Rivers, KY 42045.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
