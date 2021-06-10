MELBER — Larry Courtney, 76, of Melber, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence.
Larry was born in Paducah on Nov. 12, 1944, to the late Venice and Rebecca Courtney. He retired from James Marine as a purchasing agent and served in the U.S. National Guard for nine years. Larry was one of the founding fathers of the Melber Fire Department and served as the fire chief for 38 years. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Larry was actively involved in the community and enjoyed helping out in various events like the annual St. John Picnic and fish fry, BBQ on the River, and the country ham breakfast hosted by the Melber Fire Department.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lou Anna Thomas Courtney; his daughter, Deanna Burnett and husband, Barry; his son, Stacey Courtney and wife, Tracy, all of Melber; six grandchildren, Cody Burnett, Colton Burnett, Carson Burnett, Rebekah Courtney, Reid Courtney, Rafe Courtney; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Venice Lee Courtney; his mother, Rebecca Huddleston Courtney Johnson; his stepfather, Deese Johnson; and brother, David Neil Courtney.
A funeral Mass for Larry will be held at 1 p.m Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church with Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in Larry’s name to Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 and Melber Fire Department, P.O. Box 91, Melber, KY 42069.
