Larry Cardin, 75, of Lone Oak, passed away at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home.
Larry was a long-time member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church and member of the Light House Sunday School Class. He was a 1964 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. Larry was a bricklayer for many years and retired from Paducah Board of Education where he served as director of buildings and grounds. Larry was a member of the Lone Oak Lions Club where he served on many projects and served the club as President, and many other offices.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Candace Dunn Cardin; one daughter, Sarah Trussell and husband, Nathan, of Lone Oak; three grandchildren, Hannah Trussell, Alex Trussell and Addison Trussell; one sister, Barbara Cardin Russell and husband, Van, of Mayfield; one brother, Gary Cardin and wife, Brenda of Reidland; two nieces and two nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, Ralph Linn Cardin & Vera Nell Wright Cardin.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3501 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or to the Lone Oak Lions Club Community Building, 650 Denver Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
