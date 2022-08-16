RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Larry C. Brown, 72, of Russellville, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Conway Regional Medical Center.

Larry was born in Anniston, Alabama, on July 14, 1950, to the late Alton Cecil “A.C.” and Willodene “Dean” Echols Brown. He enjoyed watching SEC sports, Gospel music, going camping, and customizing his vehicles. His greatest joy in life came from being a firm believer in Jesus and spending quality time with his family, especially his grandkids. Larry was a member of First Baptist of Dover, but enjoyed worshipping and praising anywhere he was.

