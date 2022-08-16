RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Larry C. Brown, 72, of Russellville, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Conway Regional Medical Center.
Larry was born in Anniston, Alabama, on July 14, 1950, to the late Alton Cecil “A.C.” and Willodene “Dean” Echols Brown. He enjoyed watching SEC sports, Gospel music, going camping, and customizing his vehicles. His greatest joy in life came from being a firm believer in Jesus and spending quality time with his family, especially his grandkids. Larry was a member of First Baptist of Dover, but enjoyed worshipping and praising anywhere he was.
Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years, LaWanda Bristoe Brown; two daughters, Selena Storey (Jonathan) of Conway, and Kimberly Andrade (Michael) of Russellville; one sister, Dianne Caraway of Symsonia, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Levi, Kira, Kiana and Laith Andrade; several nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law whom he considered his own siblings.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Badgett; two brothers, Garry Brown, Billy Brown; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, Kentucky, with Ryan Baker officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. — noon, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
