MILBURN — Larry Thomas Armstrong, 64, of Milburn, died on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Clinton Place Nursing Home.
He was a member of Milburn Methodist Church and worked as a farmer.
Mr. Armstrong is survived by a brother, Darwin Armstrong of Milburn.
His parents were Joe and Francis Nadine Armstrong.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Milburn Cemetery with Jonathan Althoff officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
