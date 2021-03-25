Larry Keith Anderson, 62, of Paducah, died at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Anderson was a member of the Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church and retired as a mechanic from Detroit Diesel in Detroit.
He is survived by a son, Justin Anderson of Detroit; a daughter, Diyana Anderson of Detroit; five brothers, William Anderson, Alfred Anderson, Perry Anderson and Darrell Anderson, all of Paducah, and Bobby Anderson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; two sisters, Geneva Fisher of Paducah and Ruth Ann Jones of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otey Greenfield Anderson and Lillie Davis Anderson; and five brothers.
Services are scheduled for noon Friday, March 26, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with the Revs. Alfred Anderson and William Benson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the church.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle on pettusrowlandfh.com.
