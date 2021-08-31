GILBERTSVILLE — Larry Anderson, 79, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Sugarland, Texas, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his residence.
Larry was born in Tuscola, Illinois, on Jan. 25, 1942, to the late Maurice and Betty Anderson. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology at Terre Haute, Indiana, and his Masters of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. He also served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He worked as a chemical engineer, devoting his career to designing and managing the construction of LNG terminals and chemical plants across the United States and internationally.
Larry loved spending time with his family. His hobbies included golf and fishing. He served as the tournament chairman for the “Fun Timers” bass club. He was a boat captain for the Marshall County High School bass club. He was a member of First Christian Church of Paducah where he served as an elder and chairman of the Ministry Table.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beatrice Gwen (Rice) Anderson of Gilbertsville; his son, William “Bill” Anderson and wife, Bella of Mobile, Alabama; his daughter, Maria Schulz and husband, Daniel of Evansville, Indiana; one sister, Nancy Hansel (Larry) of Paris, Illinois; two brothers, Donald Anderson (Paula) of Mahomet, Illinois, David Anderson (Pam) of Paris, Illinois; and seven grandsons, Nathan Schulz (Gayatri), Joshua Schulz (Asher), Shayon Macale, Samuel Anderson, Ian Anderson, Matthew Anderson and William “Will” Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice Buell Anderson and Betty Francis (Bandy) Anderson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in Larry’s name to First Christian Church of Paducah, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah are in charge of arrangements.
