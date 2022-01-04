HARDIN — Larry Allen, 72, of Hardin, gained his wings on Jan. 2, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Center in Paducah.
He was born June 14, 1949, in Benton, to Carrie (Bufford) Allen and Selbert Allen.
Mr. Allen retired from the city of Benton Water and Gas. He was a member of the Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Fox Allen; a daughter, Tammy Ward and husband Darryl, of Benton; two granddaughters, Amber Mathis and husband Jason, of Gilbertsville and Kristen Cooper and husband Jack, of Benton; three great-grandchildren, Koren Cooper, Ember Cooper and Jacey Mathis; two brothers, Curtis Allen and Charles Allen both of Benton.
Larry Allen was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Visitation for Larry Allen will be 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Filbeck- Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton.
Funeral services for Mr. Allen will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home and burial in the Fairdealing Church of Christ Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
