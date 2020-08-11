HAZEL — Lanita Sue Gallimore Malcolm Lee, 75, of Hazel, died 9:05 a.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of the Hazel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Verlyn Malcolm; parents, Rexford and Mayzelle Wright Gallimore, and a brother.
She is survived by her husband, John Tom Lee; daughters, Lori Savage, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Terri Day, Adolphus; brother, Gerald Gallimore, Murray; and six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home of Murray with Bro. Jordan Roach officiating. Burial will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Hospice, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
