CALVERT CITY — Landen W. Spencer, 17, of the Griggstown community, died at 3:14 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home.
He was a junior at Marshall County High School and a member of Pathway Baptist Church in Calvert City.
He is survived by his parents, Dale and Denise (Croft) Spencer; two brothers, Mason Spencer of Benton and Shane Spencer of West Paducah; two sisters, Shelbi Spencer and Meaghan Spencer, both of Griggstown; one nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vivane Loecte, Lewis Croft, and Carl and Mollie Spencer.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Pathway Baptist Church. Mike Donald will officiate with interment to follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Friends may call after 5 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the church and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
