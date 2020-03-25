Lance Dwight Penrod, 64, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Lance was born in Paducah on Dec. 29, 1955, to the late Woodrow and Ellen Maxine Penrod. Lance worked as a pipefitter and was a member of UA Local 669 Sprinkler Fitters. He was a man who loved life, family and had a contagious laugh. Lance was always looking for an adventure and enjoyed traveling whenever he had the chance to. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and duck hunt. Lances’ skills also branched into cooking where he was known by many to cook some of the best fried fish and hush puppies around.
Lance is survived by his wife, Alice Higdon Penrod of Paducah; daughter, Katie Penrod of Metropolis; son, Daniel Penrod and wife, Tish of Danville; two step-sons, Luke Crider and wife, Lesley of Bowling Green and Gabe Crider and wife, Rebecca of Paducah; one sister, Becky Reames of Metropolis; one brother, Gary Penrod and wife, Patty of Benton; four grandchildren, Leah Penrod, Jase Penrod, Olivia Penrod and Annabel Penrod; five step-grandchildren, Ella Crider, Caroline Crider, Molly Crider, Michael Crider and Anna Kate Crider; one niece, three nephews and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Lance Penrod will be private. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. www.milnerandorr.com.
